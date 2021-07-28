ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A mother and two kids were assaulted and robbed by two armed men during a home invasion, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said a mother was at their home on Ascension Drive with her 7-year-old and infant around 2 p.m. Tuesday when she found two men armed with guns in her home. When she tried to get to her kids, the mother was thrown to the ground and her 7-year-old was grabbed and held. The men stole a safe and backpack before leaving.
The first man was described by police to have a medium build and beard. He was wearing black athletic pants, a black hoodie and a blue hospital mask.
The second man was described by police to have a thin build and shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing black jeans and a black bandana as a facemask.
The department said the suspects are believed to be driving a white Hyundai Sonata. The model year is between 2010 and 2020.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
