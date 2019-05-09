Mother expected to deliver twin girls on 23-year-old twin daughters' birthday

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina). When you first look at them, you might have to do a double take. Utaya and Octavia Edrington are sisters- identical twins.
“I’m twin A. I’m also know as the oldest by one minute," she said.
She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces and her sister Octavia, weighed a little less.
“I was 5 pounds 3 ounces," she said.
The twins are 23 years old and are celebrating a special gift on their birthday.
“My mom is going to be having twin girls and there names are Aria and Anaya. We’re happy that they’re actually born on our birthday," Octavia said.
They will soon have a sister set of twins.
“It’s like they’re duplicates of us. We’ve been calling them the replacements," Utaya said.
Their gifts, which are the newborn girls, are expected to arrive sometime Thursday, May 9, on their birthday.
“Why would they be born on our birthday? We, we can’t- I already share a birthday with someone else," Octavia said.
However, even if it's a birthday the twins say they hope their sister siblings will share much more.
“Once you get older they’ll realize you always have your sister to count on. It’s the best thing ever. I love my sister, and I wouldn’t trade her for anything," Utaya said.
They believe twin telepathy is real and say they finish each other's sentences. They also say the new baby twins also came as a surprise for their mother, Syveria Ford.
“She was just only expecting one," Utaya said.
This birthday bond, which is built on sisterhood and love is the best gift ever.
“I really hope that the twins get along, hope they have fun," Octavia said.
“And always look out for each other," Utaya added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.