GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A woman has filed a lawsuit against the YMCA of Greenville after she claims her daughter, an elementary student, was sexually assaulted while in an after-school program.
The lawsuit, which was filed on August 29 in Greenville County, states the sexual assault happened in November 2017 in the gymnasium of Duncan Chapel Elementary School, where the YMCA operated the after-school program.
The lawsuit states the 5-year-old victim was approached by another young girl and asked to play a game called “Boyfriend/ Girlfriend.” The sexual assault happened while the children were playing the game under a blanket, according to the complaint.
Another child reported the behavior to an employee who the lawsuit said then separated the children.
The victim reported having physical pain later in the day and an investigation was launched the next day.
The lawsuit claims the victim was one of 50-60 children enrolled in the program each day and alleges only two teenage employees worked per day. The lawsuit alleges negligence because the program did not have an adequate number of employees to supervise the children and that the employees were not properly monitoring those children.
The plaintiff demands a jury trial and is seeking damages for medical expenses for both physical and emotional injuries, mental distress, loss of quality and enjoyment of life, loss of dignity, attorneys’ fees, and any other relief the court sees fit.
Scot Baddley, President and CEO, YMCA of Greenville, issued a statement disputing many claims in the lawsuit, including claims that there are not enough employees monitoring the children. He also said the investigation could not confirm that anything inappropriate happened
Below is Baddley's full statement:
The Y is a strong advocate for all families and safety is our number one priority. We constantly strive to provide an environment where everyone has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. Investigators with the Sheriff's Office and professionals at the Julie Valentine Center who are trained in these matters and were able to talk with everyone involved, informed us that they could not confirm anything inappropriate happened in this situation and closed their case.
We work hard to ensure the children in our care are safe and will continue to do so. The adult/child ratios at every one of our programs exceeds the state minimum standards for supervision - there are fewer children per adult than is required.
Our childcare programs, run by highly trained and certified staff, allow parents to trust that their children are well cared for so that they in turn are able to go out and earn a living to provide for their family.
We ensure that no one is denied access to this care due to their inability to pay. By year end we will have provided over $1.5 million in direct scholarship support to families for vital services at a reduced cost or no cost to them. The high expense of typical childcare often places quality care out of reach for many families. With the Y, that is never the case. Families know they can depend on the Y.
This summer more than 12,000 children in our community benefited from YMCA skill-building programs such as youth sports, childcare, swimming programs and summer camp. Generous supporters and committed staff members help to ensure all children throughout our Greenville community have access to these enriching programs.”
FOX Carolina has also reached out to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office for additional details about the investigation.
