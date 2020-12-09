GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A single mother of 7 in Greenville is grateful tonight that her children are okay after her car was stolen from a gas station.
Tiara Tolden said all of her family's Christmas presents had just been purchased and were in the car when it was stolen.
She's sharing the terrifying ordeal as her oldest celebrates her 16th birthday.
With Christmas two weeks away ahead, they don't even have a Christmas tree or the 7 stockings she'd recently purchased, but they say it doesn't matter, because they have each other.
Having her car back - after it was stolen and trashed, Tolden says she's just grateful that she can focus on her children and not having to replace her vehicle ahead of the holidays.
Tiara Tolden says, "all that matters to me, as long as my kids are healthy and we are safe and I got another blessing. I got my car back."
She does worry about the impact to her youngest son that ran behind her car with her when it was stolen from a gas station on Easley Bridge Road Monday night.
Tolden says I, "know it bothers him and just to see him... how he looked that day. When it happened, for him to be 10 and have to go through that, nobody should have to go through that."
But her children were all still smiling, her oldest turned 16 today. While her daughter spent the day in Greenwood with family members, her mother Tiara wasn't able to make because of what happened.
Tolden says, "I’m not gonna lie. I was supposed to go down there and see her today, but I am scared to drive my car. I am... I don’t know what’s wrong, I don’t know if it will break down. I am not taking any chances."
The Greenville Sheriff's Office says that 38 year-old Isom Coleman Crisp was arrested in possession of the stolen car.
Tiara's parents say that no matter what, this family will stand strong no matter what.
Helen Garlington, Tiara's mom, says, "y’all be careful out there it doesn’t matter what you do or how you get distracted by anything because it can happen in minutes or seconds because it happened to her."
Willie Fuller, tiara's dad, says that "you did this to my daughter, I forgive you and I hope you have a Merry Christmas because regardless of what you’ve done, this family will be blessed."
If you want to support this family in any way, you can contact Tiara here. Her number is (864) 549-2834.
