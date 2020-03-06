ANDERSON SC (FOX Carolina)- After two years without answers, an Anderson mother is holding out hope that someone will come forward about the murder of her son.
Bobby Harvey went missing in March 2018 and days later, his body was found in Greenville county.
Bobby Harvey's mom is holding on to the memories in her heart and the memories that each picture holds.
Valerie Remsen, mother, says, "Now I want to know who did it. I want to just that and that is the hardest part of this. Is I don’t know who did that to him."
Harvey went missing from work and a few days later .... He was found dead off Pelzer Road in Greenville county... His truck burned up and his dog that he loved very much was dead as well.
His mother is holding on to a piece of jewelry that meant a lot to him. "This necklace that he wore all the time it’s precious to me."
She wears that and a smile thinking about him.
She's holding on to hope that the person responsible has a conscious or just anyone who knows what happened, even though it won't bring him back.
"He would send a random text to me saying I love you mom. I love you the most just always he never forgot to call me or text me a yeah it’s difficult," says Remsen.
She wishes she could,"tell him I love him one more time."
When the investigation first began, Crimestoppers offered a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction related to his death.
