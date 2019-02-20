ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - In August of 2016, 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson was shot and killed by a fugitive task force just outside of Atlanta. The task force was comprised of several agencies including the US Marshal’s Office.
They allege Robinson was wanted by investigators for drawing a gun on several officers days before, but running off.
"Jamarion was smart, intelligent, humorous, athletic,” said his mother Monteria Robinson.
He was also a biology major at Tuskegee University and played on the football team. Monteria has been asking questions for 3 years.
She believes there is more to her son's death. He was shot more than 50 times by members of the task force, which claim Robinson had a gun in his hand and would not come out of his girlfriend's apartment.
“He was shot all down his arms, torso, thighs, groin, shins, feet," she described.
Her family hired a private investigator, Rashid McCall to look into the case. He believes there could have been a peaceful outcome and that investigators are not being fully transparent.
McCall says they could have reached out to his girlfriend who was nearby and even called his mother.
"This is a horrific case,” said McCall, “We need to learn from this."
Fulton County's district attorney, Paul Howard, also believes there's more to learn. He's been trying to determine if the officers involved acted properly or not.
His office has filed a federal lawsuit against the Department of Justice for failure to provide information in the Robinson case requested through the Freedom of Information Act.
"So that we might receive the necessary information, evidence, documents recordings and the interviews necessary to complete this investigation," said Howard.
