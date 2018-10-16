GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Cassandra Berry reported her daughter missing in September after not hearing from her for a few days. From the beginning, Berry said she knew something was terribly wrong.

"The strangest thing is how a mother knows her child. The night before he called me to say she was missing, I couldn't sleep or breathe. I felt something was wrong with my child because my daughter called me and talked to me everyday," Cassandra Berry said.

Shafeque Berry, who friends and family knew as 'Sasha' was reported missing after a conversation her mom had with her boyfriend, Kierre Smartt.

"He called me at work and said he had woke up at 12 something at night and she was gone," Cassandra Berry said, "Her purse was there, her child was there and her phone was there. Right then, I knew the story was wrong."

Cassandra Berry called Greenville Police, and according to the missing person's report, she told them, "She usually speaks to her daughter daily." The report also states "She suspects foul play because the couple had a history of domestic violence.

"My daughter was really afraid of him and in love of him with at the same time," Cassandra Berry said, "But I knew he was not the right person for my child."

The day after she filed the missing person's report, Cassandra Berry's worst fears were confirmed. Her daughter's body was found in the woods beside the Vinings at Laurel Creek, where she lived with her boyfriend, Kierre Smartt.

One month after Sasha Berry's remains were found, Kierre Smartt was charged in connection with her murder.

Greenville Police said they uncovered surveillance footage showing Smartt leaving their apartment in the early morning hours on September 11, then returning 8 minutes later. Police said her body was carried from the apartment to the woods, where it was found a few days later.

Though it's unclear where the footage came from, Sasha's mom believes it came from Smartt's own security system.

"He had surveillance cameras in his house and she was under supervision watching her own child at all times," Berry said.

Cassandra Berry said it's a tragic end to a life with so much promise, but she's thankful that justice is being served.

"My prayers had been answered," Berry said. "I didn't have to wonder no more."

Kierre Smartt remains behind bars at the Greenville Detention Center, where he's being held without bond.