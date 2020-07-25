WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's been three years long years since this Williamston family has seen Michael Thrasher.
Saturday would have been his 44th birthday, but his family says instead of celebrating, they are grieving.
They still don't know what happened to him since Michael disappeared in Honea Path.
It was truly heartbreaking seeing this mother plea for closure and her message to whoever is responsible for his disappearance.
It's evident that her faith and family have kept her standing all this time.
The family sung a somber happy birthday song to Michael as they looked up to the sky.
Happy birthday to Michael Thrasher, only he's not here to see his balloons - or his grandchildren play.
Instead his mother is begging for the person who's responsible for his disappearance to come forward and acknowledge what all they've taken from his family.
"It takes a coward to know something and not say anything what if it was your child? What if they were out here doing what we are doing? That is what they need to think about. What if that was my child… what if that was my mom standing there begging for somebody to tell her where her child is and they just need to do it," says Jackie Thrasher.
They are still hanging posters- everywhere they can. Jackie Thrasher and her family are determined to get answers.
"The ones that think we were going to give up they’ve sadly mistaken. I will go to my grave still searching for my son," says Thrasher.
A search, that they are holding on to and using their faith to bring them through.
"I just want to know where my son's body is so that we can move on and have closure," says Jackie,"He’s not here anymore. We know that but we just want to have some closure so we can move on. "
They say that they'd love answers tonight, but if not to day they will hold on to hope - everyday - until they come.
Jody Culberston with Williamston PD is handling the case. His contact info is on this flyer.
There is a $12,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Jackie says, "We should have been eating cake and ice cream, but instead we are out here letting balloons go to get somebody to tell us where he’s at."
