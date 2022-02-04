ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s another twist in the sad story of a missing Greenville woman. Alexis Ware was last seen at the 7-Eleven on Highway 29 N. in Anderson, driving her red Honda sedan.
Investigators say that car has been found several counties over in a rural area of McCormick, South Carolina.
But Alexis is still missing.
29-year-old Alexis‘s car is still being looked over by detectives as of Thursday night. JT Foster with the Anderson County sheriffs office told Fox Carolina that the second her car was reported found, Anderson County detectives traveled over county lines to investigate.
“We sent detective personnel down there, met up with them, and a search warrant was executed on the car there,“ Foster said.
The car of the Greenville mother of two, last seen in Anderson, was found by a McCormick County resident on their property in a very rural area. How it got there is a mystery at this time.
“It’s up in the air,“ said Foster, when asked whether investigators thought it was more likely that Alexis might be in the McCormick area or the Anderson area. “I would hate to say one way or the other,“ he added.
Foster says that Ware, who is well-known in the Greenville community and has a large social media presence, is still considered missing. He adds that anyone with information should call their offices.
Alexis‘s family says they were down in McCormick early Thursday morning, knocking on doors, handing out flyers, and asking anyone in the area if they had seen her. After we spoke with them Wednesday, the family says Thursday feels more like a dead end.
Alexis was last seen by her boyfriend, who claims that she was supposed to follow him to his mother’s home in Anderson, but sped off into the distance at a red light and stopped returning his phone calls instead.
“We will follow any lead of any kind, or any piece of evidence, so we can try to get to the bottom of it,“ Foster said.
Fox Carolina did speak with Alexis‘s family again Thursday while they were on their way back from McCormick County. They say they are still too distraught to to give an interview update on their search efforts, but do say that they have not lost hope yet.
Investigators say they are working on releasing photos of Alexis’ car to Fox Carolina. This is a developing story.
