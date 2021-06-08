ISLANDTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family have been shot and killed on their family's land. No arrests have been made in the case.
Deputies say they found the two victims dead on the family's property near Islandton on Monday night.
A coroner says 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh were shot several times. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the deaths as a double homicide.
Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death in a 2019 crash that killed a woman.
