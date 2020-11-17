GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said an Upstate mother and son are sharing a $30,000 prize they won off a scratch-off game.
Their win came from a $3 Win It All ticket bought at the Quik Stop on Cedar Lane Rd. in Greenville.
Lottery officials caught up with the mother a few days after the pair cashed in their winning ticket. She says the prize money will provide a new start for her son, and she’s using her share for DIY projects.
“I’m looking at gallons of paint sitting in my living room,” the woman told lottery officials.
Officials said one top prize of $30,000 remains in the Win It All instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 432,000.
Quik Stop in Greenville received a commission of $300 for selling the winning ticket.
