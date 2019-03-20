GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A mother has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Greenville County and the SC Department of Transportation after her son was hit by another vehicle and killed while riding his bike.
Takevis Rucker, 15, died on March 18, 2017 after being struck along Old Augusta Road.
The lawsuit, filed on March 15, 2019, states there was little to no illumination on the stretch of road where the deadly collision occurred.
The suit alleges the county and the SCDOT were negligent, and listed these specific claims:
In maintaining an unreasonably hazardous and unsafe roadway;
In failing to properly illuminate the roadway;
In failing to take the steps to warn bicyclists, motorists and pedestrians of the unsafe condition of the roadway:
In failing to remedy the dangerous condition of the roadway when it knew or should have known such dangerous conditions existed;
In violating its own rules for the maintenance and illuminance of the roadway;
In such other and further particulars as the evidence may establish.
The lawsuit states Rucker’s family incurred medical and funeral expenses, in addition to suffering grief and mental anguish.
The plaintiff is hoping to receive payment for actual and punitive damages, plus court costs, and any further judgement the court may deem just and proper.
FOX Carolina reached out to both Greenville County for comment on this lawsuit.
A spokesman from the SCDOT said the agency “makes no comments on pending litigation.”
Greenville County spokesman Bob Mihalic said the county also had no comment at this time.
