GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Upstate woman suffering from kidney failure is scheduled to receive a new kidney soon, according to her mother.
Kristen McCall is scheduled to undergo a kidney transplant on Jan. 25, her mother, Brenda McCall, said.
FOX Carolina covered the 33-year-old’s request for a kidney donor back in August 2018.
Brenda said a 23-year-old donor was a match for Kristen and the transplant surgery will take place at Emory Hospital in Atlanta.
“It’s wonderful, because not many 23-year-olds are thinking about others and organ donation,” Brenda said.
Brenda said Kristen has been on dialysis for about two weeks now as she counts down the days until the procedure.
