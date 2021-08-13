|County
|2019
|2020
|Anderson
|36
|54
|Greenville
|83
|77
|Greenwood
|15
|12
|Laurens
|6
|31
|Oconee
|14
|16
|Pickens
|32
|15
- Alvieann Chandler, Freeman Stoddard
Mother who lost her son to suicide starts foundation, gives scholarship
- Tresia Bowles
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Every 11 minutes, someone dies by suicide in our country, according to Save.org.
Last year, Dion White was one of them.
After grieving, his mother, Angie White, started a foundation, in his memory, to help others struggling with their mental health.
Dion was 27 years old when he died. He was a 2012 graduate of Wade Hampton University, in Greenville. She speaks of what he meant to the people who knew him.
"He was captain of Lacrosse. He played football. He was well-known through the entire school and faculty," Angie said.
Angie lost her youngest son on May 13, 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. She says he struggled with his mental health.
"He was good in his community. He was a helpful person. And he was a very kind person," said Angie.
The pandemic has affected our mental health in many ways, leaving some shocking statistics for 2020.
We reached out to all of the coroners in the Upstate. Six got back to us in time.
We found out half of the counties: Anderson, Oconee, and Laurens, all saw a rise in deaths by suicide from 2019 to 2020.
Here are some statistics of the suicide rates compared from 2019 to 2020:
Anderson County already has 17 for 2021. And Greenville County is already at 33. Laurens County includes deaths by overdose, which are also on the rise.
Keep in mind, these numbers are just confirmed cases. Many are still under investigation.
Angie White says the numbers are alarming. She started the Dion White Foundation to help, support, care for, and provide services to people suffering from depression.
Her first scholarship recipient is Jamieson Sitton.
"Going to college is something I always wanted to do. It was something I knew, as a freshman, I wanted to do," Sitton said, "but I couldn't because it's not like it's something you just wake up and can paid for."
Sitton graduated from Wade Hampton High just like Dion.
"It just makes me go to school even more, makes me try a little bit harder than actually I am, because somebody else sees greatness in me other than just a coach or a parent. It's somebody that actually sees greatness in me that doesn't even know me. So, it's humbling. It makes me feel good inside," said Sitton.
He received help with his college fees and a new laptop to start his first semester at Newberry College. He also has a village behind him.
His track coach, Lawrence Terry, sees his bright future.
"He was the perfect example of a kid from a smaller school that may have been overlooked," Terry said.
Terry says with the resources at Newberry College along with the Dion White Foundation Scholarship, Sitton will have the support he needs.
"Being able to afford him the opportunity to continue his careers; not only just on the track but off the track," said Terry.
Now, Dion's legacy lives on.
"That's all I have to live for is the motivation to know I'm doing something in his name. And that keeps me going," said Angie.
Along with track, Sitton plans to study computer science. He hopes to work for Microsoft one day.
Ange is hoping for some more support for the foundation. You can donate to their Paypal: @fdwfoundation. Visit their website here.
