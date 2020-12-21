GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Activist organization, Mothers Commanding Cease Fire, teamed up with a religious leader in greenwood to give back in Greenwood.
MCCF was created after the founder's god son was killed in a shooting in Greenwood last year.
They gathered at the fountain in the heart of the city to help those in need and call for justice in that shooting.
These two organizations gathered to collect tangible goods that they could give back to people in need in this community, but they also want to spread hope for those who might be hurting heading into the holidays.
Carolyn Phelps, The Praying City Time of Prayer says, "we know a lot of people are hurting at this time and a lot of people need hope."
They also gave out treats, but also collected items for the local homeless shelter.
"With their help, we are going into the new year with hope, love, peace, and justice," Shanna Childs says.
They hope to help those who are dealing with loss - like Shanna.
Shanna Childs, MCCF, says, "justice for me is finding the person or persons that shot Cody on Pearl Street that night and took his life so senselessly. That’s justice for me. I speak for every mother in this county that has had drive-by shootings, and no justice so I’m standing in the gap for those mothers."
Her god son Cody Hawkins was killed back in 2019. She says the pain that caused is the reason they made it their mission to pray for those families who are feeling that whole in their heart especially during this time of year.
Phelps says, "parents or mothers that we know have broken hearts and they come here to the fountain and we pray for them and they leave with a smile. Most of all they except Jesus Christ as their personal savior and that’s the beginning of hope."
Hope that they believe begins with a community coming together to support each other.
