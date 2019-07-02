ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Nathaniel Dixon’s defense attorneys’ motion to have the judge presiding over Dixon’s trial removed from the bench during the sentencing phase was denied by another judge during Tuesday’s hearing.
Dixon gunned down a pregnant woman in a park and shot her 3-year-old son in the head in May 2016.
Last week, the jury found Dixon guilty of first-degree murder, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, and guilty of malicious maiming. The jury also found Dixon not guilty of the murder of an unborn child and not guilty of intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.
Sentencing was set to begin on Monday and Judge Greg Horne denied the defense’s motion for mistrial for jury misconduct during the day’s hearing. The defense also asked the judge to recuse himself from the case.
The judge left the bench and another judge was brought in Monday afternoon to hear testimony related to this request.
On Tuesday, that motion for Judge Horne to recuse himself was denied and he was back on the bench.
The defense raised additional concerns about jurors and news cameras were not allowed in the courtroom while those concerns were being discussed.
