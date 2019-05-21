GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A motion to halt Greenville County's plan to redevelop the County Square government complex did not pass at Tuesday night's council meeting.
The plan will move forward, but some council members said they want to see changes made to the plan.
“So far it’s exceeded everything I expected," Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill said.
He represents the Travelers Rest area and says about a year ago, Council voted to redevelop county square, keep county offices where they are currently, and move state offices to another location.
“We’re going to develop all this property here, or the developer is going to develop it," Dill said.“Taxpayers will reap the benefit.”
However, some council members say the plan will cost too much money and they want other options, so there's a motion to move both county and state offices and a proposal to do away with the plan.
“It’s cheaper to do that," Greenville County Vice Chairman Willis Meadows said.
He believes moving all offices to the Halton Road area is a better economic plan for the county.
“We can do the Halton Road building for about $33 million. The one in county square is going to cost $60, $67, or $70 million," Meadows said. “By moving the building we will free up another four acres of land that they can build on."
As of Tuesday, May 21, during a meeting, four council members voted in favor of nixing the project and eight opposed it. Therefore, the motion was defeated and the current plan stands for now. However, a final decision will be made about the project at a later date once a budget is finalized.
Dill says in the beginning stages of the plan he proposed moving county and state offices to another location as well but says Council shot it down. Now, he says he's sticking with the current plan because he thinks it's a good one. He says some council members are acting as obstructionists for personal reasons.
“We voted unanimously to build this building and to develop this property," Dill said.
However, Meadows says it's not the council's money, but the people's.
“We’re supposed to look after the taxpayers," Meadows said.
During Tuesday night's meeting, council members voted 8-4 to quash the motion to stop the project.
PREVIOUSLY - Six Greenville Co. Council members outline list of reasons behind alternate plan to relocate county government offices
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.