MURPHY, NC (FOX Carolina) – A motorcycle group will escort a U.S. Marine’s body home to Western North Carolina on Tuesday, according to the American Legion Post 96.
The Combat Vets Motorcycle Group is inviting other riders to join them at the rally point at the Georgia – North Carolina state line along Highway 60 at 5 p.m. to escort Chris Lockett to the Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy, NC.
The 26-year-old US Marine passed away on January 7.
According to Lockett’s obituary, he earned the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal; the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; National Defense Service Medal; NATO Medal-ISAF Afghanistan; Afghanistan Campaign Medal; and Sea Service Deployment Medal among other accolades.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Chris’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Complete funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
