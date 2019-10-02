GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said a motorcyclist has died after colliding with a pickup truck near Greer Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Memorial Drive Extension.
Troopers said the pickup was heading east and turning into a private drive when it was struck by a 2000 Honda motorcycle that was headed west.
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The coroner said that man, Mitchell James Anderson, 50, of Locust Hill Road, died at hospital at 9:41 a.m.
The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest, the coroner said.
Troopers said charges were not filed in the case.
