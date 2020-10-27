SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol are investigating after a motorcyclist died in fatal collision Tuesday morning.
Troopers say the accident happened on Old Furnace Road near Parris Bridge Road around 10:59 a.m., about 8 miles west of Spartanburg.
Highway patrol tells us the driver of a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling east on Old Furnace Road when they traveled off the right side of the road, came back on the roadway, and then crossed the center of the road striking a 1985 Harley Davidson. The driver of the Nissan then traveled off the lest side of the road and struck a tree.
We're told the motorcyclist died on scene.
Troopers say the driver of the Nissan was not wearing a seatbelt and was tranported to the hospital with injuries.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the driver of the motorcycle.
