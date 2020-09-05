Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway patrol are investigating a fatal collision that occurred along Pleasantburg Drive early Saturday morning.
Troopers say the accident happened on North Pleasantburg Drive near Cyprus Street around 3:35 a.m., about 2 miles north of Greenville.
Highway patrol tells us the driver of a 2005 Lincoln SUV was traveling east on Worley Road and attempted to make a left on S.C. 291 when the driver of a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle disregarded a traffic light, striking the SUV.
We're told the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike and died on scene.
At this time, the coroner's office has not released the tame of the victim. We'll update as we learn more.
