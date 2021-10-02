GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The driver of a motorcycle is dead after crashing along Hwy. 211 near Mattie Jones Rd. in Cherokee County on Saturday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say that the victim was travelling north on Hwy. 211 when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a road sign before being ejected from the bike.
According to SCHP, the driver was not wearing a helmet.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more about this incident.
