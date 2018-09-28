Nebo, NC (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Sheriff's Deputies charged Marvin Donald Branch II, 27, from Nebo, with fleeing to elude arrest, driving a vehicle with no registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Deputies say that on Saturday, September 22, while patrolling Fairview Road, they spotted a motorcycle with no tag.
While trying to stop the suspect, deputies say the motorcycle sped up and evaded down several roads.
Deputies say on the last road he turned on, Branch hit a culvert and overturned, allowing the deputy to take him into custody.
