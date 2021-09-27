ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist was hit leaving the funeral of his friend who died in a motorcycle accident days before.
The funeral was for Anthony "Tony" Wade Frost, 63. He was hit and killed at the intersection of Pearman Dairy Road and Jackson Street, in Anderson, on Sept. 1 while on his motorcycle. His funeral was six days later. Highway Patrol says the driver of the vehicle was charged with failure to yield right of way. Read more here.
Highway Patrol says Michael Mimms was hit on his motorcycle after the funeral on Shockley Ferry Road, in Anderson, on Sept. 7.
Frost's family was hit with back-to-back tragedies.
Jessica Wilson is Frost's daughter. She remembers her father fondly.
"He was always making somebody laugh. He loved his kids and grandkids," Wilson said.
Wilson says her dad suffered internal bleeding. The coroner reports multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma. He was airlifted to Greenville.
"At 5:18, my sister and I were in there. And he passed us away with us holding his hands," Wilson said.
She says Mimms was a biker friend of her father. And though she didn't know him well, she says he planned a tribute and raised money for her father when he died. She says it's eerie that another accident happened within the same week with similar circumstances.
"The same that happened to our dad happened to him, and a lady pulled out of a road and hit him. He was also airlifted to Greenville," Wilson said.
Minutes from where Frost was hit and killed. Caleb Hutchins, 17, was in a dirt bike accident on Murray Avenue, in Anderson, on Sept. 8. His mother, Jessica Burke says she was horrified.
"Worst feeling of my life knowing that it was my child, being told that he was unconscious and was on his way to Inman," Hutchins said.
Burke says her son's injuries are extensive, but she's grateful he's alive.
"He has a long road of recovery ahead of him. This is a serious injury causing him to have a stroke. He's 17 years old—may never be able to use or function on the right side of his face again," Burke said.
Wilson witnessed the scene after Caleb's accident—bringing all the emotions back up. Both families are from Starr.
Burke made shirts for the family with the hashtag CalebStrong.
"This is one feeling no mother should ever have to go through," said Burke.
Wilson is now pushing for stricter punishments against drivers who hit and kill motorcyclists due to negligence. She hopes this serves as a reminder for drivers to pay attention.
"Had somebody not been rushing home from work and had just paid attention and looked and saw our dad coming, we'd still have our daddy. My kids would still have their grandad. So, it's important just to look. That's it," said Wilson.
Wilson says the last update from Mimms family was that he's doing much better.
There were three other fatal accidents in Anderson we reported this September
We also reached out to the Anderson County Coroner and Anderson Police. Both have noticed a rise in motorcycle injuries and deaths lately.
