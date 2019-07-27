WARE SHOALS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A motorcyclist was injured after being struck by an officer in an attempt to evade a traffic stop, police say.
The accident happened along Hwy 252 heading in the direction of Honea Path.
Police say the suspect was being pulled over and attempted to evade stopping, and lost control of his motorcycle in front of the officer.
Police say the officer did everything he could to avoid the driver, but it was unfortunately not enough time to stop.
The motorcyclist was transported to seek medical attention.
Charges are expected to be filed, officers say.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
