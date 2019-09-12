Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal accident early Thursday morning.
According to highway patrol, around 1 a.m. a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling north on S.C. 135 near Montague Drive. Troopers say the driver hit a deer, ejecting them from the vehicle.
According to troopers, the driver was not wearing a helmet and died on scene.
At this time, the coroner's office has not released the name of the victim.
