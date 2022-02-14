SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner's Office said one person died following a motorcycle crash along Brown Farm Road near Seneca.
Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the crash was reported to Oconee 911 Communications at 8:29 pm on Monday. He added that it appears that no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The coroner identified the victim as 37-year-old Wallace Dewayne Reece.
Troopers with Highway Patrol said Reece's motorcycle went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch and a tree.
