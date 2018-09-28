GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal collision in Greenville Thursday evening that occurred around 5:10 p.m on Wade Hampton Blvd.
The Greenville County Coroners Office said that, Wesley Eugene Sosebee, age 39, from Greer, died on Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a Chevy SUV on Wade Hampton Blvd.
Troopers say that Sosebee and his passenger, Keishia Wilson, age 38, were traveling north on Wade Hampton when the Chevy SUV, which was traveling south, both collided at the intersection at Cherokee Drive and Wade Hampton.
The drivers of the SUV were both seat belted and suffered no injuries.
Neither Sosebee or Wilson were wearing helmets and both were transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Sosebee died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.
No word on Wilson's condition at this time.
No charges were filed in this accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.