East Georgia Road in Simpsonville crash

Crash on East Georgia Road in Simpsonville. (FOX Carolina / Nov. 16)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist who died on Monday night following a collision along East Georgia Road has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. 

The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 62-year-old Joel Stephen Chandler of Simpsonville.

The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. 

According to Highway Patrol, another vehicle tried to turn left onto Howard Drive from East Georgia Road, failed to yield the right-of-way and hit Chandler.

Chandler was wearing a helmet but sadly passed away at the scene. 

