SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A motorcyclist who died on Monday night following a collision along East Georgia Road has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist as 62-year-old Joel Stephen Chandler of Simpsonville.
The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
According to Highway Patrol, another vehicle tried to turn left onto Howard Drive from East Georgia Road, failed to yield the right-of-way and hit Chandler.
Chandler was wearing a helmet but sadly passed away at the scene.
