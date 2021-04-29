GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a man has died after a crash on North Pleasantburg Drive Wednesday night.
According to Coroner Park Evans, the coroner's office responded to North Pleasantburg Drive for a single motorcycle crash.
Coroner Evans says the motorcyclist, 24-year-old Jonathan Tyler Hildreth, was taken to Prisma Health Greenville where he sadly later passed.
The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville City Police Department.
