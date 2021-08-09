GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person has died after a deadly overnight car crash along White Horse Road in Greenville County, according to fire crews at the scene.
Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol said at 1:41 a.m., a car was heading south on White Horse Road and attempted to turn left onto Stanford Road with a green light. At the same time, a motorcycle failed to yield at the traffic light and was hit by the car.
The coroner's office said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene but has not yet been identified.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies victim killed during single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.