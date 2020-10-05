Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision in Greenville County early Monday morning.
According to highway patrol, the accident happened just after midnight along Smythe Street near Haynesworth Street.
Troopers say the driver of a motorcycle was traveling west on Smythe Street, about a mile from Greenville, when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Highway patrol says the driver of the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike, and died on scene.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the victim. We'll update as we learn more information.
