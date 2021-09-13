GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office was called to a deadly crash on Highway 8 near Walkers Hill Road in Greenville County Monday night.
At 8:44 p.m., a minivan was heading west on SC-8 and a motorcyclist was heading east on SC-8, according to Highway Patrol. The motorcyclist went left and over the center line hitting the minivan head on.
Troopers said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, ejected from their bike and sadly died on scene.
The coroner's office has not yet identified the motorcyclist at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to keep you update.
