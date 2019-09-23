SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A motorcyclist has passed away following an accident along Hayne Street, that took place on September 16.
The motorcyclist suffered injuries from spilling into the roadway around 9:30 p.m., and was transported to a nearby hospital, troopers say.
The individual passed away from those injuries on September 23, troopers released.
The coroner has not given out their identity.
