SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A motorist has died after a wreck in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.
Troopers say at just about 5 a.m. a truck traveled offside of Case Creek Road, down an embankment, and into a small body of water.
The driver was found deceased near the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.
The collision is under investigation of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
