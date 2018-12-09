HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency dispatchers in Western North Carolina said secondary roads were a major mess early Sunday morning, as several inches of snow had fallen in many areas.
Here is a recap by county as of 6 a.m.
Buncombe County – Officials are warning people to stay off the roads if possible.
Haywood County – Emergency Services opened up a shelter because of more than 15,000 power outages. The shelter is at the Department of Health and Human Services, 157 Paragon Pkwy in Clyde. Anyone heading to the shelter should make sure to bring clothes, medications, personal items, etc. Please contact the shelter at 828-452-6620 with questions.
Dispatchers said roads are treacherous, private contractors and DOT are out working roads.
Henderson County – Officials said some areas in the county had seen 14-15 inches. Roads were “treacherous,” and crews were unable to get to the deeply impacted areas. About 8,000 people were without power.
Polk County – I-26 was shut down in both directions near the Saluda grade. More details here.
Rutherford County – Dispatchers said the entire county was buried in snow and fallen trees. US 221 South in Forest City and the Sandy Mush community were some of the hardest hit areas with “trees and power lines down everywhere.”
Transylvania County – Dispatchers said they had 8 inches of snow in front of the 911 center. All secondary roads were covered in snow and downed lines. Around 12,000 people were without power.
