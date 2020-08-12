SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s move-in week for Converse College. But students will see extra protocols to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Families won’t see the move-in crowd typical of this week, since the process is spread out across a week-long period, rather than a single weekend.
Right now, white tents are spread across campus where outdoor classes will be held. Plexi glass shields create a barrier at check-in tables. Floor stickers show where to stand for social distancing.
Bayley Robinson is a freshman. She says she’s anxious and excited for her first year of college after much of her senior year was spent at home due to COVID-19. While it’s not the college move-in she’d dreamed of, Robinson says she doesn’t mind the changes if it means just being on campus.
“I didn’t expect move-in to be like this,” said Bayley Robinson. “It’s a bummer but at least we can talk to each other.”
Kennedy Anderson is student body President and represents students on the college’s COVID Response Team. She says students can look for new seating arrangements in classrooms, new protocols in how meals are served, safety shields to distance people in customer service areas, and signs promoting those measures.
“We spent a very long time coming up with different plans,” said Senior Kennedy Anderson.
“We really value spending time together as a campus so we wanted that experience for our freshman.”
Converse college says they’re prepared to go all virtual in case of an outbreak. Overall, students and staff say they’re glad to be on campus and will make the most of the experience.
Move-in goes until Sunday, and classes start Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.