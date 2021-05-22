SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Many industries are starting to reopen after having to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.
One of those industries hit hard, the entertainment industry.
But movie theatres in the Upstate are starting to show films again.
Back in October, Regal Cinemas temporarily closed its more than 500 movie theatres across the country in response to the pandemic.
"It just brings it more to life, it's the big screen," said Christian Gingrich.
For the first time in months, Gingrich is watching a movie inside of a movie theatre.
We spoke to him as he was getting set to watch Mortal Kombat at the Regal Westgate Mall Cinema during the first weekend they resumed operations.
"It's exciting, it's good to be back. When you don't have the same kind of quality entertainment it's just kind of boring. It feels like you're just going around, you're living your life still but you feel like something is missing," explained Gingrich.
While nobody at Regal Cinemas was able to do an interview, we were able to find out they are adding new health and safety measures as they reopen.
Masks are required for all employees, people can buy concession items straight from their phone, and social distancing is encouraged.
"Definitely with all these changes happening it's good to see the theatres, I've heard of different places where theatres have shut down, and so I'm excited to see some of our local ones opening back up," said Gingrich.
Regal Cinemas has five other theatres in the Upstate that have resumed operations already in the last few weeks in Anderson, Greenville, Simpsonville, and Spartanburg.
As for how many movies are being shown at the Regal Westgate Mall Cinema right now? 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.