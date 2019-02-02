Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Mrs. Beneth Peters Jones, wife of Bob Jones University chancellor and former president Dr. Bob Jones III, passed away at 9:22 a.m. today with her family at her side. She was 81 years old, the university announced.
A native of Washington State, she earned a BA in interpretive speech (1959) and a MA in interpretive speech (1961) from Bob Jones University. She also studied at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Mrs. Jones was a widely acclaimed actress, director, teacher, writer and speaker. She appeared in several Christian films produced by Unusual Films, authored 13 books, performed featured stage roles such as Lady Macbeth and Roxane from Cyrano de Bergerac with the Classic Players, hosted a syndicated radio program and spoke at numerous conferences around the world.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Bob Jones III; daughter Roxane (Dean Robinson); sons Bob Jones IV and Stephen (Erin); grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Edward, Katherine, Christian and Campbell; 5 great grandchildren; one brother, Arden Peters (Nancy) of Chandler, Arizona; and one sister Pat Bergstrom of Olympia, Washington.
