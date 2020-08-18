Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster's Office announced that KRA Operations, LLC, will be establishing its first U.S. operations in Newberry County.
The company, a subsidiary of South Korean-based Kirin Precision Company, Ltd., will invest $11.5 million to establish the new base of operations and bring with it a projected 57 new jobs.
Located in Mid-Carolina Commerce Park in Newberry County, the new 110,000-square-foot facility is fully operational.
The company says they hope to serve existing clients in South Carolina and will perform metal stamping and injection molding processes at the new facility.
“In examining where to locate our first U.S. operation, we became convinced that South Carolina and particularly, Newberry County, would be a great place to do business. From the beginning of construction to starting our operations, we have experienced first-class customer service, a reliable and skilled workforce and a business-friendly environment. We are very excited to have joined the business community of South Carolina and Newberry County and look forward to being contributing members of our community for years to come,” said KRA Operations, LLC President Wonyoung “William” Chang.
More news: Asheville police: 2 people are okay after multiple rounds from an assault rifle were fired into their home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.