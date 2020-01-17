GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 'reported sophisticated marijuana endeavor' has been discovered in Simpsonville, according to the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU).
According to the commander of the DEU, narcotics investigators spent months looking into the operation located along Briar Oaks Drive.
Investigators were tipped off to plants being grown in the residence.
During the serving of a search warrant, investigators found a hydroponic marijuana growing operation in addition to pounds of processed marijuana, THC edible confections, bars, several firearms, marijuana plants, and around $3,750 in U.S. currency.
Investigators believed the operation had been going on for months and most likely undergone cultivation rotation recently.
The first operation led investigators to an additional second operation in Roanoke, Virginia. Investigators found two active growing rooms in the residence.
Commander McEntire stated: “it appears from our investigation the main operator of the two locations would grow and harvest marijuana for sale and transport the marijuana from Virginia to the Greenville area. It is estimated that the active marijuana currently being grown would have allowed the marijuana trafficker to potentially sell the finished product for a minimum profit of $150,000 with the potential of a much larger profit being possible.”
Law enforcement authorities arrested Lindsay Austin, age 29, at the 505 Briar Oaks Lane residence.
Law enforcement authorities are seeking a second individual believed to be the main operator of the two grow operations. Investigators were contacted by a Greenville attorney representing this individual and were advised he would turn himself in next week.
Persons who have knowledge of ongoing narcotics trafficking crimes are encouraged to call and report the information to the DEU Tip Line (864) 288-1247 or Crimestoppers.
MORE NEWS: Police: 18-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed Anderson teen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.