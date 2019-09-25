FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department is warning motorists traveling along South Church Street or College Avenue after a car accident left the intersection closed Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the accident involved several vehicles and a power pole.
As of 2 p.m., officers said they, along with the Forest City Electric Crew, were still on scene working to repair the broken pole. NCDOT was on their way to assist with restoring the power lines.
Police suggest those traveling in the area take Butler Road and Hardin Road as detours to avoid the work area.
