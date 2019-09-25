Forest City Ax 9/25

The Forest City Police Department said a multi-vehicle accident at S. Church Street and College Avenue left the intersection blocked for awhile on September 25. 

 Source: Forest City Police Dept.

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Forest City Police Department is warning motorists traveling along South Church Street or College Avenue after a car accident left the intersection closed Wednesday afternoon. 

According to police, the accident involved several vehicles and a power pole. 

Forest City Ax 9/25

The Forest City Police Department said a multi-vehicle accident at S. Church Street and College Avenue left the intersection blocked for awhile on September 25. 

As of 2 p.m., officers said they, along with the Forest City Electric Crew, were still on scene working to repair the broken pole. NCDOT was on their way to assist with restoring the power lines. 

Police suggest those traveling in the area take Butler Road and Hardin Road as detours to avoid the work area. 

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

MORE NEWS: 

Police: 60 children on bus when car collides with it on Woodruff Road; 1 person entrapped in crash

Apple warns that iOS 13 keyboards can leak your data

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.