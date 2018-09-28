Powdersville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers were called to the scene of an accident this morning when an 18 wheeler flipped over on the entrance ramp of I-85 NB right at exit 40.
Our crew on scene said that despite the truck flipping over, it didn't seem to be impacting traffic.
The truck was hauling scrap metal which will require an extensive amount of cleanup.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Shortly after the 18 wheeler overturned, another wreck occurred on I-85 NB right by the exit causing the right lane to be blocked.
No word on the extent of injuries, if any in this accident.
We'll update if more information becomes available.
