ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials in Abbeville say two children who were barricaded inside a mobile home during a standoff were safely recovered from the residence Wednesday evening, but the suspect is still barricaded inside the house.
The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office first confirmed their SWAT team was assisting Abbeville police with an incident. Anderson County deputies also confirmed they were assisting but neither agency could provide any details about the incident.
Viewers said the situation was unfolding in an area along Highway 72.
Viewer-submitted photos showed police near the Stop-A-Minit and a large SWAT-style vehicle in a residential area.
We later got more details during a press conference at the Abbeville County Administrative Complex. According to mayor Delano Freeman, Abbeville PD first responded to the scene in the Saw Mill Acres neighborhood around 3:32 p.m. Outside the residence, they met with a female victim who said her boyfriend assaulted her and threatened her with a firearm. Freeman says police indicated she hid in an abandoned car nearby until police arrived, when they learned the currently-unnamed suspect still had the two children inside the home.
At first, Freeman says the suspect refused to let the children go, but eventually relented after several hours. We're told the children, both under the age of 5, are now safe and only suffered minor bruises.
The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office also discussed more details, saying they want a peaceful ending to the situation. As of writing, more than 50 officers are on scene. Abbeville County deputies say the suspect is still considered armed.
The sheriff's office also notes all mobile homes in the neighborhood and nearby stores were evacuated in case shots were fired. The area was blocked off as far as 60 yards away from the scene.
SWAT units from Anderson and Greenwood counties responded, along with their respective sheriff's offices. Abbeville PD and Abbeville County Sheriff's Office are leading the case.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
