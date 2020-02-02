Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, multiple agencies in Greenwood county came to the rescue of a dog that fell into a rock quarry.
According to Greenwood City Fire Department's Facebook page, around 2 p.m. Saturday they responded to assist Greenwood County Fire Rescue with the high angle rescue.
Officials say once on scene, rescue crews and law enforcement met with representatives from the Department of Natural Resources who established visual contact with the dog.
Greenwood City Fire Department says while working with Greenwood County Fire, department personnel used specialized ropes and equipment to lower Lt. Chris James, approximately 60 feet to the rock ledge where the dog was.
Once secured, the dog and Lt. James were lowered an additional 150 feet to a larger ledge. Once there, Ware Shoals Fire Department used their newly purchased Ladder 45 truck equipped with a 107 foot ladder to get the rescuer and dog safely to the ground.
DNR returned the dog to his owner, who took him to a veterinarian for further evaluation.
Officials say Greenwood County Emergency Services, Ware Shoals Fire-Rescue, SCDNR of Greenwood and the City of Greenwood all contributed to making this rescue a success.
More news: Sunny, warm, and breezy ahead of the next rain chances
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.