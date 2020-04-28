BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) The Black Mountain Fire Department said an interesting call Monday afternoon led to multiple agencies working together.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, they were dispatched to a building that had a huge, tractor trailer-sized hole. Details on how or why the truck drove through the building were not released.
Firefighters say that just behind one of the damaged walls were large chemical tanks, prompting the response of the City of Asheville's Haz-mat team and the county's USAR team.
The following crews worked together to clean up the mess:
- Black Mountain Chief 401
- Deputy Chief 411
- Battalion Chief 4
- Rescue 4 Engine 42
- Asheville Battalion 3
- Asheville Safety 9
- Asheville Rescue 3
- Asheville Engine 2
- Regional Response Team 6 for Haz-Mat
- County Urban Search & Rescue USAR team 2
While Black Mountain firefighters were dealing with the situation, they said Swannanoa engine company filled in at their main station.
They also say a structural engineer was brought in to consult with for the shoring operations.
