SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Multiple agencies are responding to a reported fire at a KFC in Spartanburg on Asheville Highway.
Spartanburg County fire confirmed an active fire at the restaurant late Tuesday evening.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
