Multiple agencies responding to police chase in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Several agencies are responding to a pursuit that ended in a crash in Spartanburg County.
Wellford police said they were assisting the Inman Police Department in a police chase that started in Inman and ended in a crash on Highway 29 in Wellford.
SC Highway Patrol said they received a call for the crash at 9:25 p.m. Troopers reported no injuries.
FOX Carolina crews are on their way to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
