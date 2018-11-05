Transylvania County, NC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, Lake Toxaway Fire Rescue will attempt to save a dog that has been stranded on a rock cliff for 36 hours.
Chief Carmon West said that a hunting dog has been stranded on Windy Falls right outside Gorges State Park.
Chief West said the department will be performing a high angle rescue this morning at 9 a.m.
We're told there will be five agencies involved, they'll also be using a drone.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update with the status of the rescue when we know more.
