ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Multiple ambulances responded to the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer and an SUV along US 178 near the bridge over Lake Hartwell Tuesday.
According to troopers, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and injuries were reported.
Troopers listed the nearest cross street as Manse Jolly Road.
No additional details were immediately available.
